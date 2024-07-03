More from Star Tribune
July 4th could be wettest day of long holiday weekend
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday and Thursday night; a few may be strong to severe.
Weather
4th of July holiday weather: numerous showers and T-storms with a few sunny breaks
Although holiday weather won't be a total loss, showers and T-storms will be with us from the 4th of July into Sunday
Nation
Dangerously high heat builds in California and the south-central United States
Swaths of California sweltered Tuesday and things were only expected to get worse during the Fourth of July holiday week for parts of the United States, with nearly 90 million people under heat alerts.
Weather
Thunderstorms expected to affect July 4th festivities in southern Minnesota
Storms are forecast to sweep across areas south of I-94 in Minnesota. Due to the forecast, the Lake Minnetonka fireworks display will be moved to Wednesday night instead of Thursday night, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post.
Forecast gets rainier as Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches
Some sunshine and higher temps expected on Sunday.