Nation
Report analyzes racial profiling in California traffic stops
California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white, according to a state report released Tuesday.
Nation
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies
Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago's theater community and a two-time Tony Award winner, died Monday, according to Steppenwolf Theatre. He was 79.
Business
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York for arraignment
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrived more than an hour early Tuesday for his appearance in Manhattan federal court, where he was expected to plead not guilty to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.
Nation
'Prophet of Doom' to plead guilty in Brooklyn subway attack
A man accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway train last year, wounding 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City, was scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to federal terrorism charges.
Nation
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday.