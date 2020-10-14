More from Star Tribune
Mexico experts find 2,000 ruin sites near Maya train route
Experts in Mexico said Wednesday they have detected more than 2,000 pre-Hispanic ruins or clusters of artefacts along the proposed route of the president's controversial "Maya Train" project on the Yucatan peninsula.
World
UN envoy says ex-combatants in Colombia being killed
The U.N. envoy for Colombia called Wednesday for improved protection for former combatants who continue to be killed "in alarming numbers," and he complained of rising violence and massacres by other groups that have cropped up since the 2016 peace accord.
World
Mexico school owner gets 31 years for 2017 quake collapse
The owner and director of a private elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City during the 2017 earthquake killing 19 children and seven adults was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years in prison.
World
Cheese producers react angrily to Mexico cheese seizure
Cheese producers reacted angrily Wednesday to the Mexican government's decision to halt the distribution of some products of major manufacturers for a host of alleged labelling violations.
World
Russian-US crew welcomed aboard International Space Station
A trio of space travelers has launched successfully to the International Space Station, for the first time using a fast-track maneuver to reach the orbiting outpost in just three hours.