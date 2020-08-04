More from Star Tribune
World
Huge explosion rocks Beirut with widespread damage, injuries
A massive explosion rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
World
US Army names head of V Corps HQ to be based in Poland
U.S. and Polish defense officials attended a ceremony Tuesday to name the commander of U.S. Army V Corps overseas headquarters, which will be located in Poland to further enhance America's military presence in the region.
World
Argentina reports debt restructuring deal with creditors
Argentina said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with its main creditors to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt, offering some relief for a country hobbled by recession long before the pandemic.
World
Belarus leader pledges allegiance to Russia despite rift
Belarus's authoritarian president vowed to maintain a close alliance with Russia even as he blasted the country Tuesday for sending in military contractors with allegedly nefarious purposes as he campaigns to win a sixth term in office in a weekend election.
World
3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand
The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days.