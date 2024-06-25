More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota horse track owners upset about appointment of tribal leaders to Racing Commission
World
Doctors treat thousands of heatstroke victims in southern Pakistan as temperatures soar
A days-long intense heatwave has disrupted normal life in Pakistan, especially in its largest city, Karachi, where doctors treated thousands of victims of heatstroke at various hospitals, health officials said Tuesday.
Weather
3 dry days in a row should help flood-impacted counties across Minnesota and Wisconsin
After multiple rounds of flooding thunderstorms we catch a break with dry weather into Thursday
Nation
More rain possible in deluged Midwest as flooding kills 2, causes water to surge around dam
More storms are possible in parts of the deluged Midwest, where flooding after days of heavy rains has killed at least two people, sent a river surging around a dam and forced evacuations and rescues.
Nation
Midwestern flooding collapses a bridge, forces evacuations and kills at least 2
Flooding in the Midwestern U.S. killed at least two, collapsed a railroad bridge and sent water surging around a dam Monday after days of heavy rains that have forced hundreds of people to evacuate or be rescued from rising waters.
Nation
What's causing the devastating flooding in the Midwest?
Hundreds of Iowa residents have needed rescue from record-setting flooding that has swamped parts of the state, covering buildings up to their rooftops, shutting down major roads, and disrupting basic services like electricity and drinking water.