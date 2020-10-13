More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Anchorage mayor resigns after admitting to relationship
The mayor of Alaska's largest city submitted his resignation Tuesday evening, four days after an anchorwoman at a local television station threatened to report he had posted nude photos of himself on a website.
Music
Golden Globes group gives $5.1 million in grants
Some of entertainment's biggest names from Nicole Kidman to John David Washington shared encouraging words for aspiring young creators whose organizations were collectively granted millions by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
National
The Latest: India reports over 63,000 new coronavirus cases
India has confirmed more than 63,000 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of over 8,000 from the previous day but still far fewer than it was reporting a month ago, when the virus was at its peak in the country.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:11-44-45-46-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2(eleven, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, seventy; Mega…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:6-3-6(six, three, six)11-44-45-46-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2(eleven, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)Estimated jackpot:…