Mount Etna erupts in natural fireworks display
Mount Etna, one of Europe's most active volcanoes, put on a spectacular show on Tuesday night amid increased volcanic activity.
Biden bestows Medal of Honor on two 'forgotten' Union soldiers
In the Civil War Pvts. Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson stole a locomotive in Confederate territory and went north before they were captured and hanged.
Newborn Amur tigers at Minnesota Zoo
Two Amur tiger cubs were born on May 23 at the Minnesota Zoo to mother Sundari – Dari for short.