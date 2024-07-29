More from Star Tribune
2 women in SUV seriously hurt when driver crosses in front of train in Robbinsdale
Two women in an SUV were seriously injured when the driver on a well-traveled street crossed in front of a train Monday in Robbinsdale, officials said.
The bicyclist killed in a crash northwest of Twin Cities has been identified
The collision occurred about 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 55, the State Patrol said.
Politics
What you should know about Gov. Tim Walz's record in office amid VP speculation
Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly considering Minnesota's DFL governor as a potential running mate. Here's what you need to know about Walz's time in office.
Minneapolis
3 killed overnight in Minneapolis, police seek other agencies' help
A fight at a party is believed to have led to the stabbing in the Folwell neighborhood, two hours after a man was shot and killed nearby. A man was also shot and killed in the Whittier neighborhood last weekend. Overwhelmed, Minneapolis police sought help from other agencies.
Local
Fond du Lac Band becomes first Minnesota tribe to join legal fight against social media giants
A growing legal battle in Indian Country takes aim at Facebook, Instagram Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.