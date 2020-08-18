More from Star Tribune
National
It's official: Democrats nominate Joe Biden to take on president
Party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party's all-virtual national convention.
National
Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention
Sustaining energy through four days of a political convention is never easy. It's even more challenging during this, the first virtual convention. On the second…
National
How Black women cleared a path for Harris to be the VP pick
When Hazel Dukes stepped onto the Democratic National Convention stage in 1972 to second Shirley Chisholm's presidential nomination, it amounted to more than history.
National
Democrats hope unconventional travelogue entices viewers
An unexpected travelogue connected as a television event during the second night of the Democrats' virtual convention, livening up a show that so far is struggling in the ratings.
National
From farm to beach, Democrats across America nominate Biden
A Montana cattle range, a California beach, a historic bridge in Alabama. A masked man on a Rhode Island beach holding a heaping platter of fried calamari.