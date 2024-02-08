More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota
How did Northfield become home to St. Olaf and Carleton colleges?
The prominent private schools have given the town an outsized stature.
High Schools
Girls hockey rankings foretell drama in section tournaments
Several include multiple top-10 teams in the bracket, indicating disappointment will be rampant.
High Schools
A look at the boys hockey rankings reveals a loud weekend clash ahead
It's No. 1 and undefeated Minnetonka against No. 2 Edina as the end of the regular season nears.
East Metro
St. Anthony names new police chief
Incoming chief Jeff Spiess says his department has worked to "grow and get better" since the shooting of motorist Philando Castile by a then-St. Anthony Police officer in 2016
Local
Crystal police get new tool to fight fires before firefighters arrive
The FireTKO Fire Suppression Tool can reduce the temperature of a fire by 1,000 degrees in less than a minute.