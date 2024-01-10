More from Star Tribune
1 dead following avalanche at ski resort in California
An avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as a major storm with snow and gusty winds moved into the region, authorities said.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 18; cloudy with snow showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 28, cloudy with light snow
There's a chance of snow, with a coating in the Twin Cities area and a winter weather advisory on the Lake Superior shoreline near Duluth.
Video
Video said to show Israeli army shooting
A fatal shooting in the village of Beit Rima last week is the latest in a series of incidents in which soldiers appeared to fire without provocation, a trend Palestinians say has worsened since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza three months ago. Read more here.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of light snow, high 28
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 10