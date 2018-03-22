More from Star Tribune
Business
Couple indicted in Syrian bomb-making scheme
Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts say a husband and wife have been indicted on charges that they did business with a Syrian company that developed bombs used against U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
National
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on schools, prison, tax rebate
The state Assembly is preparing to vote on bills that would hand schools $100 million for security upgrades, close Wisconsin's troubled youth prison and give parents a tax rebate.
Variety
4 students facing possible threat charges in Eau Claire
Four high school students in Eau Claire are facing possible charges of making terrorists threats.
Business
Despite U.S. business unease, Trump says he'll hit China with tariffs
Consumers will see 'minimal effects,' White House says; businesses warn of price hikes for goods from China.
National
Bill would exempt private devices from open records law
Government officials in Kentucky could discuss public business on their personal devices without having to disclose it according to a surprise amendment moving quickly through the state legislature.
