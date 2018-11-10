More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Martin scores 22 points, No. 7 Nevada beats Pacific 83-61
Nevada coach Eric Musselman wanted to send a message about his team's 3-point shooting, especially against the zone defense.
Golf
Gaby Lopez hangs on in China to win first LPGA title
Gaby Lopez won her first LPGA Tour event with a 1-over 73 to finish one shot ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn in the Blue Bay tournament in China.
Wolves
Jazz beat Celtics 123-115 in Hayward's return to Utah
Gordon Hayward got a cold reception in Utah. He was booed every time he touched the ball, and his Boston Celtics left town with a loss.
Gophers
Rypien leads Boise State past No. 16 Fresno State 24-17
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien etched his name in the Mountain West record books as the conference's all-time leading passer in both yards and completions. But the pro-style passer needed his feet almost as much as his arm to beat the nation's second-best scoring defense.
Wolves
Wolves remain winless on the road after 121-110 defeat in Sacramento
The Wolves wasted a 39-point night from Karl-Anthony Towns while the Kings had all five starters in double figures, led by Willie Cauley-Stein with 25
