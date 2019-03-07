More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers preview regular season finale at Maryland
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Amir Coffey and Dupree McBrayer talk in preparation for regular finale at Maryland
Local
45TV apologizes after announcer makes lynching reference during game
Doug McLeod's comment came after a Blaine goal in the second period against White Bear Lake.
Sports
Vlhova holds big lead in GS after first run, Shiffrin 4th
Petra Vlhova led a women's World Cup giant slalom by nearly a half-second after the opening run while overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fourth-fastest time on Friday.
Wild
Panthers face the Wild on 6-game slide
Minnesota Wild (33-27-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Florida Panthers (28-27-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference)Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Florida enters…
Wild
Blues' top line leads way in 4-0 win over Kings
Brayden Schenn's absence for six games because of an upper-body injury wasn't the only reason the St. Louis Blues saw a dip following their 11-game winning streak.