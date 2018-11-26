More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes' hamstring injury not serious
Coach Mike Zimmer says the malady is "very, very mild" as team prepares to play Patriots.
Vikings
Vikings mix and match to revive their dormant ground game
The running game wasn't at its best against the Packers, but it was good enough, especially in the fourth quarter.
Gophers
Pregame: BC's Ky Bowman's the best guard Gophers have seen yet
Boston College senior Ky Bowman, who plays the Gophers on Monday, is the top scoring guard in the ACC and a projected NBA draft pick
Twins
Braves make free agent splash with Donaldson, McCann
Brian McCann slipped on the No. 16 jersey he wore for so many years.
Vikings
Aqib Talib off Rams' injured reserve, eyeing Detroit return
Aqib Talib had barely gotten started with the Los Angeles Rams when he went down with an ankle injury.
