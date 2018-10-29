More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Cavaliers' coaching situation unclear after Lue's firing
After an emotional day and restless night, Larry Drew went back to work.
Motorsports
Column: Logano put it all on the line, as he should have
Take a deep breath and rewatch "Days of Thunder" a couple hundred times to put some perspective on Joey Logano's latest dustup with another driver.
Wild
Leafs' Auston Matthews out 4 weeks with shoulder injury
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, the NHL's second-leading goal-scorer this season, is expected to miss at least four weeks because of an injured left shoulder.
MN United
Real Madrid fires coach Lopetegui after big loss to Barca
Real Madrid finally pulled the trigger and fired coach Julen Lopetegui on Monday.
Gophers
Don't look now, but it's another top-5 Alabama-LSU matchup
Nick Saban has no interest in reconstructing Alabama's seven-game winning streak over LSU or pondering his team's scarcely threatened perfect record.
