More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins look to continue their dominance over the White Sox
The Twins send Michael Pineda to the mound on Friday. He tied his career high for walks in his last outing.
Sports
Manuel wins 2nd straight world title in women's 100 free
Simone Manuel wasn't swimming up to her standards, and she felt her relay anchor leg that resulted in a silver medal for the U.S. proved it.
Vikings
Zimmer upset with Hill's suspension, gives injury update
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shared his thoughts on the start of training camp and emphasized that no one's roster spot is safe.
Twins
Cubs acquire Holland from Giants for lefty bullpen option
Derek Holland was acquired by the Cubs on Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named, giving the Cubs a new left-handed option out of the bullpen.
Vikings
Cowboys' Elliott skips camp start with 2 years left on deal
Ezekiel Elliott is holding out of training camp with the Dallas Cowboys with two years remaining on the rookie contract of the two-time NFL rushing champ.