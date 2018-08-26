After the narrow win over Seattle, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer feels the team still has much room for improvement. With final cuts to come at the end of the week, he says he is happy with performances from running back Mike Boone, linebacker Eric Wilson, wide receiver Chad Beebe, and safety George Iloka.

