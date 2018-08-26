More from Star Tribune
Hawaii defeats South Korea 3-0 to win Little League title
Ka'olu Holt threw a two-hitter to lead Hawaii over South Korea in the Little League World Series championship, the first shutout in a title game since 2002.
Lynx
WNBA Playoff Capsules
League MVP Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 28 points in the first half, Jewell Loyd added 23 — including Seattle's final seven points — and the Storm held on to beat the Phoenix Mercury 91-87 on Sunday in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series.
Golf
DeChambeau wins FedEx Cup opener; Henderson takes home title
Bryson DeChambeau completed the first stage of his mission by winning The Northern Trust. The next one is up to Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.
Twins
Holland, 3 relievers pitch Giants past Rangers 3-1
Derek Holland pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Steven Duggar hit a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants topped the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Sunday.
Lynx
Stewart, Loyd lift Storm to 91-87 win over Mercury in Game 1
