Local
Zebra mussels found in three more Minnesota lakes
The mollusks turned up as equipment was removed from lakes for the season.
Motorsports
Column: Busch loss raises questions about NASCAR officiating
Kurt Busch is not the most sympathetic figure. When he loses a race he was one turn away from winning because he ran out of gas, few likely felt sorry for him.
Golf
Johnny Miller retiring after three decades at NBC Sports
Miller said Monday he will make his last call from the Phoenix Open the first weekend in February, ending a career as the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports that made him as famous as the 63 he shot at Oakmont to win the 1973 U.S. Open,
Sports
50 years after fists: Who would listen or care?
In 1968, American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their black-gloved fists on the medals stand, utilizing the Olympics platform to call attention to racial divisiveness in the United States.
Twins
Bregman trolls Eovaldi, Hinch says "back it up" in ALCS
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are brimming with confidence, even after a Game 2 AL Championship Series defeat to the Boston Red Sox.
