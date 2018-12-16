In his debut as offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski called plays that enabled the Vikings to defeat Miami 41-17. Head coach Mike Zimmer was pleased with his performance, but says they have to get back to work as they still have two games left that are critical in making it to the playoffs.

