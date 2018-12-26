More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Rose scores 24 in return to Chicago as Wolves rout Bulls
The one-time MVP also handed out eight assists as the Wolves won their second consecutive road game.
Wolves
Leonard scores 30, Green's 3 lifts Toronto past Heat 106-104
Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Danny Green's 3-pointer with 22.7 seconds left put Toronto ahead for good and the Raptors improved the NBA's best record to 26-10 by topping the Miami Heat 106-104 on Wednesday night.
Vikings
Vikings' Week 17 scouting report: Chicago Bears
Chicago has won eight of the past nine in the series and still has a chance at the NFC's No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Local
Diggs posts video thanking mom with new Mercedes
Mom dashes into the street and into her son's arms.
High Schools
How high school hockey in Minnesota has changed since Jack Jablonski's injury
A Star Tribune review of high school penalty data from more than 18,000 games played throughout Minnesota over nine seasons reveals a significant drop in calls for checking from behind and boarding infractions.
