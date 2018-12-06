More from Star Tribune
Anderson: Through foundation, star QB Wentz makes impact on a different field
How a 12-year-old from Hastings found himself in a cabin in the Colorado mountains getting a personal message from Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Carson Wentz is a twisted and sweet tale.
Gophers
AP Source: Temple coach Collins meets with GTech officials
Temple coach Geoff Collins has met with Georgia Tech officials about the Yellow Jackets' vacant head-coaching position, a person with knowledge of the meetings told…
Twins
Eovaldi agrees to $68 million, 4-year deal with Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi's marathon relief performance in Game 3 of the World Series is a moment that will resonate in Red Sox history.
Twins
Twins to shore up infield by adding Schoop, Torreyes
Jonathan Schoop, an All-Star second baseman, will replace a hole left by Brian Dozier and Logan Forsythe.
Golf
Oosthuizen leads at South African Open, Els in contention
Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, led the South African Open by a shot after a 9-under 62 in the first round on Thursday.
