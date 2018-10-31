More from Star Tribune
Wild
Streaking Granlund rallies Wild past Oilers with late goal
Minnesota never led in the game until Mikael Granlund scored with less than six minutes to play.
Sports
Olympian Diggins says angry driver nearly killed her as she roller-skied near Afton
"He could have killed us," Diggins said. Driver has yet to be cited; authorities tell the gold medalist the man apologized.
Gophers
College Football Picks: Showdown Saturday to shape CFP race
This will probably be the best Saturday of the college football season.With four games matching top-15 teams, including No. 1 Alabama at No. 4 LSU,…
Twins
Twins pluck Atlanta outfielder Reed off waivers
The 25-year-old played in the Braves organization last season, and has been in the majors with two teams.
Vikings
Battle of Bay Area is more like skirmish for high draft pick
The Battle of the Bay Area in prime time is more like a skirmish for a high pick in next April's draft, perhaps even the…
