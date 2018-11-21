More from Star Tribune
Wild
Athanasiou's OT goal give Red Wings 3-2 win over Bruins
Andreas Athanasiou tied it midway through the third period and scored 49 seconds into overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings over the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
No. 20 Iowa routs Alabama State 105-78
Luka Gazra scored 22 points, freshman Joe Wieskamp had a career-high 20 and 20th-ranked Iowa rolled Alabama State 105-78 on Wednesday night in its home debut as a ranked team.
Wild
Stamkos has 4 points, Lightning beat Panthers 7-3
Steven Stamkos had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning reclaimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Poor third quarter dooms Wolves in 103-101 loss to Denver
A six-point Wolves halftime lead dissolved over a third-quarter slump that included missed shots, turnovers and lax defense.
Wolves
Burke scores 29, Knicks end 6-game, top Celtics 117-109
Trey Burke scored 29 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 21 and the New York Knicks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 117-109 victory over the surprisingly inconsistent Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
