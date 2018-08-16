More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne retiring after 15 Cup seasons
NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne says he is retiring from full-time racing.
Motorsports
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. to replace Alonso at McLaren
Carlos Sainz Jr. will leave Renault to drive for McLaren in Formula One next year as a replacement for Fernando Alonso.
Vikings
No drama: Vikings-Jaguars joint practice goes exactly as planned
Players from the Vikings and Jaguars met before the start of the joint practice to make sure both sides agreed on what everyone hoped to get out of the practices.
Vikings
Zimmer says he's 'not above stealing' from Jaguars
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke about the long anticipated practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
MN United
Former Loons star Ramirez scores twice in first start for new club
Christian Ramirez scored his first two goals since joining Los Angeles FC in a trade last week, helping the expansion team beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.