More From Sports
Sports
Metro-area boys' swimmers to watch this season
swimming and diving 10 iNDIVIDUALS TO WATCH(includes Class 2A state meet results from 2019, unless noted)• Alex Deng, Eden Prairie, junior: Third in 100…
Sports
Prep skiing story lines: Team firsts sought but just one individual champ is back
Forest Lake eyessweeping Nordic titlesThe Rangers have been prominent on both the boys' and girls' Nordic scene but have never swept the team championships. Could…
Wolves
Kawhi Leonard cheered in Toronto as he receives title ring
If any people came to boo Kawhi Leonard on his return to Toronto, it was sure hard to hear them over all the cheering.
Wolves
Brother of Wolves rookie Jarrett Culver scores 100 points in college game
Senior guard J.J. Culver of Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas, became the fourth college basketball player ever to score 100 or more points in a game.
Wolves
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver thrilled for brother, J.J., after scoring 100 in college game
J.J. Culver became the second player in NAIA history to hit triple digits.