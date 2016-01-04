The Vikings' push to be kings of the NFC North for the first time since 2009 finally got rewarded Sunday night as they survived a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Green Bay Packers to win 20-13 and claim the division title.

The Vikings' push to be kings of the NFC North for the first time since 2009 finally got rewarded Sunday night as they survived a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Green Bay Packers to win 20-13 and claim the division title.