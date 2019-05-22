More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Maryland physicians to be employed outside athletics
The University of Maryland will have medical staff tending to the school's sports teams employed outside of the athletics department.
Twins
Yankees use bases-loaded walk to beat Orioles 6-5 for sweep
Mychal Givens walked Aaron Hicks with the bases loaded to force in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.
Gophers
Motzko ready for fresh look at U hockey: 'We have the right pieces'
The Gophers' hockey team will have 19 underclassmen in 2019-20. Said coach Bob Motzko during a stop on the Coaches Caravan in Dellwoo:. "Our guys have made great gains."
Twins
Weber gets first win as starter, Red Sox beat Jays 8-2
Ryan Weber pitched six innings to earn his first career win as a starter, Steve Pearce homered and had three RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Thursday.
Wolves
Kevin Durant won't return in time for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Kevin Durant is yet to progress to on-court work in his recovery from a strained right calf and won't be ready to return for Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30.