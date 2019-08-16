More from Star Tribune
Zimmer on Vikings overall: 'I like the way they work'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says it's still too early to tell where the team is at right now, but with the first home preseason game up next he's feeling positive about his players.
Watch waves and time pass on Superior's divine isles
The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore covers 21 islands on Wisconsin's south shore of Lake Superior. The islands' calm beaches and dramatic sea caves draw boaters and campers alike.
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high around 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: 'Love me or hate me, you got to vote for me'
President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.
Twins
Pineda: Good location with my fastball
Twins righthander Michael Pineda says he relied on his fastball during his 13-6 win over Texas because he was able to hit his locations with it.