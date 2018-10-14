More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild struggling to produce a strong first period
Opponents have dictated first periods against Wild.
Wild
Wild-Nashville game preview
The Wild returns to the road to face the Predators, who sit near the top of the league at 4-1.
Gophers
Gophers spook Ohio State before Buckeyes pull away 30-14
Too many mistakes, not enough breaks for the U allow the third-ranked Buckeyes to remain unbeaten.
Gophers
'Season Two' begins for Gophers football team
Gophers can take what they learned in Columbus and use it to finish strong.
Gophers
U running back Shannon Brooks jailed on assault allegation
Brooks, a 22-year-old senior who has been sidelined all season because of a knee injury, was booked into the Hennepin County jail about 2:40 a.m., according to the jail log.
