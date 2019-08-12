More from Star Tribune
Murray loses in first round at Cincinnati in singles return
Andy Murray moved well in his first singles match since January, but not well enough to move on — even to the U.S. Open.
Gophers
Gophers preparing for lone training camp scrimmage Tuesday
Coach P.J. Fleck said he wants to find out what some of the younger players can do in a game-like situation.
Gophers
Still with Gophers, Kirk Ciarrocca hopes to use his entire bag of tricks on offense
The offensive coordinator decided to stay after a job offer at West Virginia, and he returns to a group of talented players.
Vikings
Newly acquired Kaare Vedvik's role with Vikings: 'NFL talent'
Did the Vikings trade for a kicker, punter or holder? Mike Zimmer says he'll need a week to see.
Vikings
Vedvik doesn't know what his role will be
Newly acquired kicker Kaare Vedvik was brought in after the Vikings released long snapper Kevin McDermott. He has the ability to both kick and punt and will be evaluated to see how he can help the special teams.