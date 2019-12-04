More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Dalvin Cook says he can play despite pain
Vikings running back aggravated a shoulder injury he suffered Nov. 17 against the Broncos.
East Metro
Former Bethel football player charged with raping 3 fellow students
Two of his victims were assaulted after passing out at house parties, according to the charges.
Minneapolis
Twins will extend Target Field netting again for 2020 season
The aim of the netting is to protect fans from balls batted or thrown into the seating area.
Sports
Learning to share: MSU Mankato quarterbacks share the job — and the team's success
Patrick ReusseMANKATO – Todd Hoffner returned for a second run as Minnesota State Mankato's football coach in the spring of 2014. He had watched…
Golf
World No 1 amateur takes early lead at Australian Open
World No. 1-ranked amateur Takumi Kanaya birdied his final two holes Thursday for a 6-under 65 a two-stroke clubhouse lead at the Australian Open.