Loons
Party time: Finland into its first major soccer tournament
Flag-waving Finland fans poured onto the field, embracing each other and mobbing the players as fireworks exploded outside the stadium.
Motorsports
Recovering Ferraris dominate first Brazilian GP practices
Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc dominated practice at Interlagos on Friday for the Brazilian Grand Prix, giving Ferrari some relief after a poor race in the United States this month.
Gophers
No. 12 Seton Hall placed on 3 years' probation by NCAA
The NCAA has placed the men's basketball program at Seton Hall on probation for three years, taken away a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and limited recruiting in each of the next two seasons as part of a negotiated resolution of a transfer tampering case started in 2016.
Sports
Chinese swimming star defends failure to take doping test
One of China's biggest Olympic stars fought Friday for his right to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games during a rare public hearing that turned combative at times, as champion swimmer Sun Yang defended his refusal to complete a doping test last year.
Wolves
Bill Russell finally accepts Basketball Hall of Fame ring
Bill Russell finally accepted his Basketball Hall of Fame ring.