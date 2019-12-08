More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Injured Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gets full work load
Despite a painful shoulder malady, he got a lot of carries until sitting out the final quarter.
High Schools
Jalen Suggs of SMB Wolfpack is chosen Mr. Football
It's looking likely that Jalen Suggs has played his last organized football game, but the awards are still rolling in for the SMB Wolfpack…
Vikings
Vikings handle Lions 20-7 for ninth victory of season
Kirk Cousins threw for 242 yards and the Vikings defense shut down Lions rookie QB David Blough.
Vikings
The Latest: Officials having at tough time in New England
The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):7:40 p.m.The referees are having a tough time in the Chiefs-Patriots game. Jerome Bogar's crew…
Gophers
Diakite, defense lead No. 5 Virginia past No. 7 UNC 56-47
Roy Williams spoke in very calm tones, but his words said something else after No. 7 North Carolina lost 56-47 at No. 5 Virginia.