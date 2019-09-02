More from Star Tribune
Alex Berreth of Farmington football leads off prep athletes of the week for Aug. 26-31
ALEX BERRETH Farmington • footballPlaying in Class 6A, Section 3, it's understandable that Berreth, a smooth-throwing 6-2, 170-pound quarterback, thinks his team gets overlooked.If…
Four girls' tennis story lines, four names to know: Edina, Blake, Nicole Copeland, Arlina Shen
Edina and Blake bring back last year's singles champs.
The Latest: Monfils wastes little time advancing at U.S. Open
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Yanks' streak without shutout ended at 220 by Minor, Rangers
During the month leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, Mike Minor heard often he might wind up pitching in the Bronx.
It's time to take back those off-base tweets (Twins and Vikings edition)
Here's some advice to Minnesota sports fans: You might want to go back and search for some of your hot Twitter takes and delete them. Players have a way of making us eat our posts.