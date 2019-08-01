More from Star Tribune
Twins
With division out of reach, Red Sox sit out trade deadline
The defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox are setting their sights on an AL wild-card berth, and they're doing it with the players they already have.
Twins
Batters on pace to shatter MLB home run record by 10%
Major league batters are on pace to hit 600 more home runs than in any previous season, nearly 10% above the record set two years ago.
Vikings
HOF Preview: Safety Ed Reed 'made the impossible possible'
Combining instinct and tireless film study with an unyielding urge to be a difference maker, Ed Reed established himself as one of the greatest safeties in NFL history.
Gophers
NCAA unveils new enforcement arm with outside investigators
The NCAA unveiled a new arm of rules enforcement made up of independent investigators, advocates and decision-makers to handle what it calls complex cases involving…
Vikings
Unhappy Zimmer: 'I haven't seen much out of the defense yet'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called the team's defense complacent, lacking in grit equal to the offense. He added that players they better regain their competitive swagger in practice.