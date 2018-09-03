More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers volleyball returns to No. 1 in AVCA poll for third year in a row
They will play host to previous No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.
Twins
Cuevas lines 2-run single in 8th, Rockies beat Giants 9-8
Pinch-hitter Noel Cuevas delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-8 on Monday after squandering a five-run lead.
Lynx
Seattle's Bird expected to wear protective mask for Game 5
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird is expected to play in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday night against Phoenix wearing a protective mask after suffering a broken nose in Game 4.
Golf
DeChambeau makes it 2 straight wins in FedEx Cup playoffs
Bryson DeChambeau has found the right formula for the richest part of the PGA Tour season.
Golf
McCarron has ace in successful Calgary title defense
Scott McCarron had a one-hop ace on the par-3 14th and closed with a birdie Sunday to successfully defend his Shaw Charity Classic title.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.