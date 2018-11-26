More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Cousins shines in bounce-back game, a 24-17 win over Packers
With playoff spots up for grabs, the Vikings firmed up their chances by handling the Packers thanks to a masterful showing by Kirk Cousins upstaging Aaron Rodgers.
Wild
Brown's hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2
Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have been infrequent for the Los Angeles Kings this season. On Sunday, the franchise's cornerstone players delivered against the Edmonton Oilers.
Vikings
Patriots not quite at Super Bowl level
When Patriots players looked around the locker room Sunday, they saw a generally healthy squad. That's scary for the rest of the NFL.
Vikings
NFL ICYMI: Baker's got no love for Hue; Browns matter now
Led by brash rookie QB Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns suddenly merit keeping an eye on.Are they legitimate playoff contenders yet? Of course not; only…
Gophers
Old school: Experienced Gonzaga, Virginia stand tall early
Experienced Gonzaga and Virginia sent not-so-subtle reminders not to discount talented, veteran-led teams.
