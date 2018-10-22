More from Star Tribune
Gutting it out: Game 1 starter Sale pitching for Series ring
Chris Sale would rather talk about the ring he can win as a World Series champion instead of the almost certainly nonexistent navel ring that — he maintains with a straight face — scratched him from a start in the last round.
World Series Game 1 to be cold one for Dodgers, Red Sox
Hooting and hollering, Chris Taylor and a couple of Dodgers took aim at the Green Monster. With their arms, not bats.
Baldelli has second interview for Twins manager's job
The former Tampa Bay outfielder has been in the Rays organization as a coach and coordinator since retiring as a player in 2010.
North Dakota State football will play Butler at Target Field to open 2019 season
The Bison will be making their first visit to the Twin Cities since 2011.
Michigan-Michigan State spat spills into new week
The pregame spat between Michigan and Michigan State is showing no signs of going away.
