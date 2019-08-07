More from Star Tribune
Twins
Parra homers against former team, Nationals top Giants 4-1
Barely three months since he was let go, Gerardo Parra came back to haunt his former team.
Twins
Twins confident as Indians come to Target Field for four-game showdown
Players say they're ready for the four-game series, with the Indians only two games back.
Motorsports
Mexico City to hold Formula 1 race without public funds
Mexico City's mayor says a group of businessmen has resolved financing questions about this year's Formula One race in Mexico's capital. They're stepping in to contribute money the government no longer wants to devote to the race.
Golf
Woods rested, back not entirely ready for FedEx Cup playoffs
Tiger Woods is plenty rested going into the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Gophers
Clemson football flagged for 8 secondary NCAA violations
Clemson's national championship football program was flagged for eight secondary NCAA violations during a yearlong period from July 2018 through this past June.