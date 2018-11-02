More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
After blah start, Seattle once again a playoff favorite, MLS envy
Acquiring striker Raúl Ruidíaz mid-season sparked a turnaround.
Golf
Peter Uihlein shoots 66 to take 2-shot lead in Las Vegas
Peter Uihlein birdied five of the last seven holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-stroke lead Friday in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.
MN United
Scoggins: No more excuses for Loons; it's time to be a playoff contender
The bar needs to be raised considerably as Minnesota United moves into its new home, Allianz Field, starting next season.
Gophers
Takeaways from Gophers' exhibition victory against Minnesota Duluth
The Good and the Bad from the Gophers men's basketball team's blowout victory Thursday against Minnesota Duluth in the lone exhibition game
Motorsports
Kurt Busch vying for 2nd Cup title amid uncertain future
Kurt Busch knows he took his first and only NASCAR Cup Series championship for granted.
