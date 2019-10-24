More from Star Tribune
Twins
Cole, powerful Astros hammer Nats 7-1, lead World Series 3-2
Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros went to Washington, hoping to snap out of their funk and bring the World Series back to Minute Maid Park.
Golf
Tiger Woods ties Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins
For Tiger Woods, it all comes down to consistency.
Wolves
AD, Dwight lead Lakers to 120-101 win over Hornets
The Lakers acquired two veteran NBA big men in the offseason, and they both got wild cheers for their outstanding performances Sunday night in a runaway win over Charlotte.
Wolves
Wolves-Miami game recap
A quick look at Sunday's game.
Motorsports
Truex wins at Martinsville to earn spot in championship race
Martin Truex Jr. earned a spot in NASCAR's championship race for the third consecutive year.