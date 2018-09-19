More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
All-in Vikings upgrade 3 spots, in no position for patience
The Minnesota Vikings have almost every key player back from the 2017 team that won 14 games and went to the NFC championship game.
Vikings
Pats tempering expectations as Gordon practices for 1st time
Josh Gordon arrived at a Patriots' team facility that was abuzz with excitement about what he could potentially bring to their depleted receiving group.
Vikings
Access Vikings: New kicker, wide receiver and a familiar face
The Vikings roster this week will look different with a new kicker, new wide receiver, and the return of Tom Johnson at defensive tackle.
Vikings
Dan Bailey chose Vikings for team's must-win attitude
New kicker Dan Bailey was impressed by the Vikings' aspirations.
Wolves
Mavs owner Mark Cuban donates $10M after workplace probe
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation released Wednesday substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.
