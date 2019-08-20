More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins have televised batting practice before game with White Sox
The Twins send Michael Pineda to the mound tonight looking to bounce back from Monday's loss
Gophers
Former Gophers QB Croft charged with multiple counts of rape
Croft, who transferred to Tennessee State, was arrested Monday, the Nashville Tenneseean reported.
Vikings
Browns coach unafraid Mayfield's comments make team target
Baker Mayfield's mouth may have made any target on the brash quarterback or the Browns a little bigger.
Vikings
Antonio Brown practices with Raiders in certified helmet
Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the Oakland Raiders in a certified helmet.
Gophers
Clemson QB Lawrence leads AP preseason All-America team
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team, and he has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first…