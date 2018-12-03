More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Nick Ward scores 26, No. 10 Michigan State beats Iowa 90-68
Nick Ward made all 10 of his shots, scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 90-68 win over No. 18 Iowa on Monday night.
Vikings
Scoggins: A dozen games into season, Zimmer and DeFilippo still not on same page
The head coach's repeated criticisms seem be indicative of a relationship on the rocks.
Wild
NHL deals with uncertain situations on eve of Seattle vote
Things are going well enough that the NHL is ready to expand to Seattle and the salary cap keeps going up.
Vikings
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offers praise for offensive coordinator John DeFilippo
Zimmer said he needs to do a better job of helping the offense, a day after calling for greater commitment to the run game.
Twins
Mets get Cano, Diaz and cash from Mariners in 7-player trade
Aiming for an instant upgrade after two failing seasons, the New York Mets and their rookie general manager turned to a most familiar face.
