Vikings
Chiefs lose backup QB Henne to broken ankle, sign Moore
The Kansas City Chiefs lost backup quarterback Chad Henne to a broken ankle that will require surgery in their penultimate preseason game, and they quickly signed veteran Matt Moore on Monday to provide depth behind starter Patrick Mahomes.
Motorsports
Column: Hamlin cites new maturity in turnaround season
Denny Hamlin has not finished lower than fifth since early July and his current six-race streak includes two victories in the last four races, a pair of runner-ups and a third-place finish.
Gophers
Reusse: Jackrabbits bringing 'Big Ten commitment' to battle with Gophers
South Dakota State made the move to Division I and along with that came the kind of facilities, including a $65 million football stadium, that you'd expect to see at a bigger-name school.
Vikings
Depth chart of FCS power North Dakota State is a work of art
The most dominant team in the history of the Football Championship Subdivision has had turnovers in so many places — head coach, assistant coaches, quarterback and nearly 70 percent of its starting lineup.