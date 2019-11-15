More from Star Tribune
Ex-ambassador's testimony shines light on conservative media
Former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's impeachment testimony on Friday spotlighted the role of conservative media in her downfall and the chilling reminder that she remains a social media target.
Amid cheers and a tweet, 'Masha' has her impeachment moment
The box of white tissues stood by, two seats to Maria Yovanovitch's right, as she told the world about being "shocked, appalled, devastated" that the president had badmouthed her after firing her as ambassador to Ukraine. But Yovanovitch stayed a picture of soft-spoken reserve, even as her former boss disparaged her again, in real time, during her solo testimony in the House's impeachment proceedings.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
December sentencing date set for ex-Trump aide Rick Gates
A judge has set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.
Anti-robocall bill likely as House, Senate reach compromise
It's looking like an anti-robocall bill will get sent to President Donald Trump this year, helping tackle an infuriating problem in the U.S.House and Senate…