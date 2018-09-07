More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Housley debuts TV ad featuring NHL Hall of Famer husband
Republican Karin Housley is invoking her husband's celebrity as she tries to close the gap in her race with Democratic U.S. Sen Tina Smith.
Local
Downtown motorists could get blocked with football traffic this weekend
Road construction takes a back seat to football as this weekend's biggest traffic hassles may come with the Vikings' home opener Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and Gophers playing Saturday evening at TCF Bank Stadium.
Local
Minn. will speed access to patients' opioid treatment drugs
Minnesota's Medicaid program will remove one of the biggest obstacles facing patients who need drug therapy, cutting the red tape that doctors say has impeded their ability to prescribe treatment medications for opioid addiction.
Minneapolis
Blogger sues city official over 'Wedge Live' trademark dispute
John Edwards said a city official tried to co-opt his brand to silence him.
Local
Feds' mining move near BWCA fulfills Trump, Pence vows
The mining industry won a major victory in Minnesota when the federal government lifted a controversial stay on minerals exploration in the area just outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
