More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hall of Fame members threaten boycott of inductions
A group of Pro Football Hall of Famers is demanding health insurance coverage and a share of NFL revenues or else those former players will…
Gophers
Breck two-sport senior star David Roddy recaps Gophers hoops official visit
Breck senior forward David Roddy, who also is a star quarterback, talks about his official visit with the Gophers over the weekend. He's considering Northwestern, Minnesota and Colorado State in hoops.
Golf
FedEx Cup to offer $15 million to winner next year
The bonus pool for the PGA Tour season doubles next year to $70 million in a revamped system that pays $15 million to the FedEx Cup champion.
Golf
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged with murder
A homeless man attacked and killed a top amateur golfer from Spain who was playing a round alone near her university campus in central Iowa, leaving her body in a pond on the course, police said Tuesday.
Vikings
Urban Meyer's return and the exit of Vontae Davis
Urban Meyer returns to coaching after a three-game suspension, and most Ohio State fans couldn't be happier. The AP's Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio, talks…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.