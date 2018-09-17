More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild loses preseason opener at Winnipeg
The Jets' winning goal shouldn't have counted, but replay isn't used in the preseason.
Wild
As usual, Nate Prosser fighting for spot with Wild
The veteran defenseman continues to be a mentor for his younger Wild teammates as he prepares for his ninth pro season.
Twins
Yelich's 2nd cycle in 3 weeks vs Reds leads Brewers, 8-0
Christian Yelich cycled his way into the record book.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Bosox try to clinch in Bronx, Snell goes for 20
A look at what's happening around the majors today:BOSOX BUBBLY?The Red Sox can clinch the AL East at Yankee Stadium with a single win during…
Vikings
Vikings reach into Kirk Cousins' past, sign receiver Aldrick Robinson
The 29-year-old speedster, who played in Washington with Kirk Cousins, joins a Vikings receiving corps shaken by Laquon Treadwell's costly drops.
